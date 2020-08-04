Audi drops ‘insensitive’ girl eating a banana ad

An ad by German carmaker Audi showing a little girl eating a banana in front of a high-performance car has drawn the ire of some social media users. Critics called the child’s pose sexually provocative and life-threatening.

There were those who pointed out that driver would not be able to see the child in that pose, leaning on the grille.

Very uncomfortable photo for any adult or guardian…just seeing it makes me uneasy. — Lyndon Tiko Sterling (@TikoAngelos) #Audi has since then apologized https://t.co/p18wGCaCsxAugust 4, 2020

Others said the image was sexually suggestive because bananas and sports cars have often been seen as symbols of male lust.

That’s bloody disgusting how dare they make a little girl eat that fresh piece of fruit! If it were down to me I’d have Audi vehicles removed off the roads immediately! All the best, Barry x— Barry McBath (@BarryMcbath) August 4, 2020

Audi’s slogan in English above the image reads: “Lets your heart beat faster- in every aspect.”

Audi has since apologized for the ad and says it is now investigating how it came to be published.