Audi drops ‘insensitive’ girl eating a banana ad

Audi drops ‘insensitive’ girl eating a banana adTuesday, August 04, 2020
|
An ad by German carmaker Audi showing a little girl eating a banana in front of a high-performance car has drawn the ire of some social media users. Critics called the child’s pose sexually provocative and life-threatening.
There were those who pointed out that driver would not be able to see the child in that pose, leaning on the grille.
Others said the image was sexually suggestive because bananas and sports cars have often been seen as symbols of male lust.
Audi’s slogan in English above the image reads: “Lets your heart beat faster- in every aspect.”
Audi has since apologized for the ad and says it is now investigating how it came to be published.
