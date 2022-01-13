Auditor general reports increase in whistle-blowers

Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis is reporting that there was an increase in whistle-blowers during the 2020/2021 financial year, with 34 reports received in comparison to only six that came to the attention of her department in the previous year.

She drew attention to this in her department's annual report and examination of the Government's accounts up to March 31, 2021, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The compendium report also details the performance of the Auditor General's Department (AuGD) from December 2020 to November 2021, and all audits conducted up to November 2021.

“In executing our mandate, the AuGD relies on information from the public to assist in the scoping of its audits. As a result, the department has instituted a feedback mechanism where members of the public able to submit information highlighting allegations of fraud, misappropriation of funds, and or non-compliance with GoJ (Government of Jamaica) policies, procedures, or legislation.

“In all instances, the received information is reviewed and assessed. From the initial assessment, a report may be pursued or incorporated into the AuGD's audit plan. These reports can either be made via telephone, e-mail, mail, or the website's anonymous mechanism,” the report said.

Most of the whistle-blower activities were via the AuGD's website, followed by phone contact, the report showed.

The department has started the review process and actionable reports are expected to be incorporated into its audit plan for the upcoming financial year. Monroe Ellis noted that one report was also received under the Protected Disclosure Act.

In the meantime, the reported indicated that 165 audits were commissioned up to November 2021, with 95 completed and reports issued.

The findings of the investigations cover governance, project management, resource management and information communication technology, and procurement management, with resource management again dominating the findings, followed by project management, governance, and procurement and contracts management.

As in her previous report, the auditor general stressed that, given that the scope of the audits were limited to entities selected for review during the period, she could not guarantee that all deficiencies, and irregularities, were identified.

“For audits primarily aligned to management of resources, a number of the issues and concerns raised due to weak internal controls would result in financial exposures/implications,” Monroe Ellis noted.