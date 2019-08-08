Audley Shaw to speak on JA’s ganja industry at upcoming CIN Lecture

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture

and Fisheries Audley Shaw is to deliver this year’s Caribbean International

Network (CIN) Lecture in New York on Jamaica’s ganja industry.

The annual event will take place on Wednesday, October 16, at Harlem’s Schomburg Centre for Research in Black Culture in New York at 7:00 pm.

Shaw’s address will be entitled: “”.The Search for Green Gold… Marijuana

Speaking about the ganja industry, which many expect to net the country and local players billions of dollars from expected revenue, Shaw contends that the island is still poised to be a major world leader in cannabis.

“Jamaica is uniquely positioned to be a global player and we are committed to providing the leadership and resources required for opening the international markets, including Canada and Europe for our licensed and regulated Jamaican companies,” he said.

At this point in time, the ganja industry is mandated to be centered on medicinal, scientific and therapeutic usage only.

The issue of banking revenue from it remains vexing with many people unaware of both local and international restrictions.

CEO of Itopia Life, Blaine Dowdle values Jamaica’s ganja industry at around US$219 million.

“The lecture series has been an annual showcase of the Caribbean regions best and brightest, thinkers, entrepreneurs, statesmen, artists, and three former Prime Ministers,” said CEO of CIN, Stephen Hill.

“These renowned individuals have presented challenging and eye-opening talks before a large and engaging audience. Continuing in that tradition, this year’s topic is both timely and controversial,” Hill added.