August Town man freed of murder charge

A man on Monday walked from the Corporate Area Home Circuit Court a free citizen after beating a murder charge stemming from a 2017 incident.

In the case tried before before Supreme Court Judge Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams over four days, Akeem McCalpin was found not guilty for the murder of Anthony Campbell.

The January 2017 incident involved McCalpin, Campbell, and David Gordon — all residents of August Town, St Andrew, who were said to be involved in a dispute which resulted in Campbell's death.

Attorney-at-law Charles “Advoket” Ganga-Singh, outlining the defence's case, told the court that on the day in question McCalpin was on his way to a shop when he was attacked by Gordon — the prosecution's key witness — with a knife.

He said McCalpin, in an attempt to save his life, overpowered Gordon, getting the knife from him.

Ganga-Singh said during the struggle to get the knife, McCalpin accidentally stabbed Campbell, who had subsequently joined in the attack.

The court heard that following the stabbing McCalpin was chased by both Gordon and Campbell. Campbell, however, succumbed to his injury after the chase.

The prosecution, which called four witnesses including Gordon — who gave evidence from overseas via Zoom — argued to no avail that McCalpin stabbed Campbell with intention to kill.

The defence's sole witness was McCalpin himself.

Justice Shelly-Williams, in handing down her decision, noted that she was still not sure as to what happened on that day, based on the evidence, and that where there is doubt, the ruling must go in favour of the accused, based on the law.

— Alicia Dunkley-Willis