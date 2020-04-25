Authorities to clam down on handcart, illegal vending in Montego Bay

Mayor of Montego Bay Homer Davis has said that the St James Municipal Corporation is exploring ways to stem the proliferation of handcarts at the Charles Gordon Market in the parish.

He noted that the use of handcarts is part of the reason vendors sell outside of the designated areas, which contributes to congestion and flouting of the social distancing rules.

“One of the things creating the problem of vendors selling on the street is the availability of handcarts, and that is something that we will have to take a look at,” he told journalists after a tour of the market. “We cannot have these handcarts being rented wholesale to everyone because they load the handcarts inside the market and they just wait for the opportunity to push them into the street and create problems.”

He added: “So I am going to be having a discussion with the police because we cannot have the vendors out there selling their produce on these handcarts.”

Mayor Davis noted that the vast majority of vendors comply with the rules of the market. However, there are others who are uncooperative, “which causes other vendors, who do not think that they are getting enough sales, to be tempted to also go on the street”. He said that the Corporation is looking to increase the presence of the police at the facility, particularly on Saturdays, which is the busiest market day.

The Mayor is encouraging market patrons to adhere to the social distancing rules and to desist from buying from persons who sell on the outskirts of the facility.