Autism cannot stop this chef

JORAN Sterling, 13, has autism. But his health diagnosis does not limit his capabilities, especially when it comes to throwing on his chef's apron and whipping up a meal.

Though he is a boy of few words, when the Jamaica Observer visited his cooking class with Chef Latoya Panton, principal of the Young Chefs club, his mom Sian Sterling beamed with pride while sharing the journey of being mother to a special needs child and providing the avenue for Joran to thrive.

Sterling said her son, diagnosed with autism at age two, began taking an inkling to cooking when he was seven years old as she realised he would come to the kitchen with her and keenly watch her work.

Subsequently, when she saw the Young Chefs programme on television she did not hesitate to make contact, through a friend, to see if he could get in on the cooking classes.

Though apprehensive because of his special need, Sterling anxiety eased when she learnt that her son was not the first, but the third autistic young chef to train with Panton.

“When she mentioned to me that she already worked with students with autism [one who also received a gold medal at the JCDC culinary arts festival in 2018] and she would be willing to work with him, I was relieved. Latoya has a calm demeanour and they both get along well,” Sterling said.

Sterling, however, admitted that while caring for Joran as a single parent has not been easy, deciding to build on his strengths rather than concentrate on his weaknesses has helped pave a smoother path in his life.

“Each age and stage has different challenges. He is now in a much better place than he was in the first part of the process. Apart from cooking, he swims and enjoys art. He attends iCann HELP, has been there for the past three years and from he started, he has been doing good,” Sterling said. “Once you recognise what their strengths are then build on it. Focus on their strengths, rather than their weaknesses. Not because they have special needs means they can't function as a typical child. He loves to cook and at home he helps me with peeling the potatoes, cutting them up, as his knife skills are excellent.”

In observing Jaron's cooking session he was keen on hygiene, taking care to wash his hands, ground seasoning and freshly cut callaloo, before cleaning his fish to prepare a meal of steamed fish, white rice and steamed callaloo. Guided by Chef Panton, Jaron skilfully manoeuvred the use of the knife, skills which Chef Panton remarked were excellent.

Having prepped his meal Jaron bravely prepared the dish, confidently using the stove and monitoring the process before plating his dish with pride.

Chef Panton shared that it has been quite interesting working with Jaron as, though he is not like the average child, he is still very much the average child.

“We have a bond where we understand each other. He understands what I want from him and we gel. You just have to be patient with him and get him to do what you want him to do. I'm very, very proud of him — though the pandemic has caused his classes to be one-on-one, [unlike] before [when] he was with the regular group who knows him and understands him. He does the same thing they do. There is no special treatment.

Moreover, Sterling is grateful for the support of her parents Peter and Andrea Chin and her brother Brandon, who have stood by her with Jaron.

“I owe them my life for being my backbone during this journey. I would love to thank our Father in heaven for giving me the strength to deal with whatever challenges I've faced along the way and for continued strength as I continue on his journey,” she said.