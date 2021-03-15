‘Avatar’ passes ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to return as highest grossing film

It seems

The 2009 film has reclaimed its spot as the highest-grossing film of all time after it surpassed Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame this weekend.

Avatar accomplished the feat after being re-released in China on Friday helping to take its earnings to US$2.8 billion, up from the $2.76 billion previously made. Avengers: Endgame has made $2.797 billion at the box office.

Producer Jon Landau said that he is proud to have reached the milestone and that filmmaker James Cameron is “thrilled that the film is back in theatres during these unprecedented times…”

Avatars: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo took the move in stride, congratulating Cameron and sharing a photo of the Avengers sign moiring into Avatar on Instagram. They captioned it, assing the gauntlet back to you”.

There are four sequels to the blockbuster Avatar film planned with the second set to be released in December 2022.