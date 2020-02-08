Awesome! Four health centres in St James to be rehabilitated

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is spearheading a Health Centre Expansion Programme, which should result in the rehabilitation of four health centres in St James.

Funded by the European Union (EU) at a cost of $154 million, the project is being done through JSIF’s Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP).

The Granville, Adelphi, Barrett Town, and Flanker health centres will be rehabilitated as part of the programme.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, who spoke at the launch of the programme, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on February 6, indicated that the Government is working to improve the island’s public health sector.

“One of the things that we embarked on as a government was to articulate or advance a vision for public health over the next decade or more,” Tufton said.

In this vein, the Minister noted that the Government formulated a 10-year strategic plan, to include the upgrading of hospitals and health centres and the role that they must play over the next decade.

“We have a very clear vision, matched with a very clear road map, and it is now time to implement and to ensure that there are resources to support that road map. It has taken some time, but we had to do it and we had to do it right. We are taking the action to ensure that we restore public health to where it ought to be and we are working with all concerned to do that because we know that it is about partnerships,” he emphasised.