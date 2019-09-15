“Babsy” Says Her Ministry Has Made Proposals on Changes to the Noise Abatement Act

Many people have been complaining about the

need to settle the Noise Abatement issues, and some have even suggested that

successive governments have been dragging their feet.

But, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange says those comments are primarily due to a lack of understanding of the complexity of the process.

For example, arriving at changes to the Noise Amendment Act which governs night (and day) noises would have to go through, primarily, the Ministry of Entertainment, as well as the Local Government authorities which are responsible for town planning and the Ministry of National Security whose duty it will become to enforce the regulations and finally to the Legislative Committee of the Cabinet.

In the meantime, the Minister says that she has already sent a brief containing her ministry’s proposals to the Ministry of National Security for consideration and presentation to the cabinet.