Baby boy for Chris Brown and ex?

Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris are set to welcome a baby boy together.

The 30-year-old singer – who already has daughter Royalty, five, with former girlfriend Nia Guzman – is allegedly getting ready to welcome a son with Ammika Harris, who he split from earlier this year.

TMZ reports that Ammika and Chris are “are getting along well” and Chris is looking after her “financially, medically and emotionally”.

The baby is believed to be due in the Autumn.

In June, Chris hinted at his baby news on social media, referring to Ammika as his “baby mama”.

Meanwhile, last year, Chris agreed to “significantly” increase his child support payments to Nia Guzman.

The ‘Loyal’ hitmaker had been paying his former partner $2,500 a month to support their daughter Royalty, and he agreed to increase the sum considerably following months of discussions in mediation.

The musician reportedly also agreed to buy a house for Nia and to pay over $100,000 of her legal fees.

He also claimed that the pair only slept together once and she didn’t tell him she was pregnant until Royalty was born but, even then, she allegedly withheld custody from him when he refused to cough up more money in support.