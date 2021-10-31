Baby dies after mother accidentally leaves child in parked car in Martinique

Police in French-speaking Martinique have launched an investigation after a child was found dead in a parked car.

The four-month-old baby was found deceased in the car on Tuesday (October 26).

Reports are that the mother received a call from the child’s nursery, enquiring as to why the child was absent .

In an effort to locate the child, the mother returns to her car and notices with terror that the baby had been left in the hot vehicle for several hours.

According to the first responders by the time they had arrived, the child had already died.

Police surmise that it is likely that the mother accidentally forgot the child in the car.