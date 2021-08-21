Baby dies while awaiting liver transplant

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Kareen Boucher's son Jaheem was only three months away from his first birthday when he died. His mother had publicly appealed for help to raise the roughly US$250,000 needed for him to get a liver transplant in the United States. Help came, but not enough.

He died on August 8.

“I had reached out to foundations to seek help, but to no avail. If I had gotten enough money in time I would have been able to transfer the money to the US hospital and they would have scheduled a date. Not having enough money was the real issue,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

She said she will use some of the funds donated to cover her son's funeral expenses and she will refund the rest to those who had responded to her appeal to help save her son's life. She said she has already donated about $200,000 to her church's welfare department and children's ministry. Citing security concerns, she opted not to name the church or indicate how much funds she had received from good Samaritans.

“I plan to do something in honour of [Jaheem's] name but I will have to think about it thoroughly. I really want to help children because I realise that a lot of persons out there are in need,” said Boucher.

There is currently a challenge to do liver transplants in children at local facilities. In 2018 two liver transplant surgeries were done at Bustamante Hospital for Children for the very first time with the help of a US transplant paediatrician.

“Doctors would normally come to Jamaica once a year to carry out the procedure, however, because of the pandemic they were advised to return home in early 2020 when they came to Jamaica,'' Boucher explained.

Despite an outcome that she did not want, Boucher is grateful to those who tried to help. The institution where she teaches, Jamaica China Goodwill Infant School, members of her community, and the Bless to Bless Foundation were among those who provided support. Boucher is now eager to let the public know that she is no longer soliciting funds and they should ignore any ongoing appeals from anyone claiming to be raising money for her son's medical bills.

“Based on my understanding, persons have been collecting donations that I don't know about or have [not] received. I just want the public to know that there is no need to donate anymore since he has died,” she said.

A memorial service, with limited numbers, had been scheduled for August 26. With Thursday's changes to the safety protocols, the service has now been cancelled and they will move straight into little Jaheem's burial.