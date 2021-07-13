Baby shot in Sunlight Street home now stable

MOTHER of the six-month-old baby, who was shot and injured when gunmen invaded a home Sunday night on Sunlight Street in Kingston, says doctors advised her yesterday that the child is now stable.

However, the mother, Sherray Barr, said due to COVID-19 protocols she will not be able to see her child at hospital until today.

The child's grandmother, Sherika Davis, who said the incident happened about 11:00 pm, said she wished she was the one who injured instead of her granddaughter.

“Mi feel bad yah now. Me weak, weak bad. A me granddaughter that, a me take her up an see bare blood [after the shooting]. Right now it pull mi up bad, bad fi see her in [the hospital], she said.

She recalled being in the house with her 22-year-old daughter and mother of the child when they heard explosions.

“... When it fire started we a look fi come off a the bed fi go underneath the bed. When we a go underneath the bed a mi daughter that bawl out 'Mommy, mommy, the baby get shot',” Davis told the Jamaica Observer.

“So same time now blood start a run an' we a get panic an' we open the door an' call me cousin outside, gunshot start reach we same way, we affi a guh back in. [After] him come an' by time him come we see the police jeep a come,” she continued. They were escorted to the hospital by the police, she said.

With the house and bed riddled with gunshot holes, Davis stated, “A my place them come shoot up inuh, an' mi nuh in a nuh war inuh. A man a fire gun inuh, woman nah fire gun inuh. Pickney nah fire gun inuh. An' them come shot up my house an' come shoot up my grand pickney. That nuh good, that nuh nice.”

Davis is worried that the shooting was intentional due to the directions of the shots and the fact that it managed to make its way under the bed where they were hiding, even though the shooters were outside in another yard

The police said no arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.