Baby snatcher to face court today

Baby snatcher to face court todayWednesday, February 05, 2020
|
A woman who was held with a stolen baby is to face the courts today on charges of child stealing.
Twenty-one-year-old Anniesha Ramsay is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court to answer why Nyyear Frank was found in her care in January after being stolen last October.
She faces up to seven years at hard labour as the maximum sentence if convicted.
It is alleged that the childâ€™s mother was walking with him along Rousseau Road in St Andrew when men travelling in a car abducted them both. the mother was later released. Subsequent investigations led to Ramsay being found with the child.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy