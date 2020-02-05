Baby snatcher to face court today

A woman who was held with a stolen baby is to face the courts today on charges of child stealing.

Twenty-one-year-old Anniesha Ramsay is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court to answer why Nyyear Frank was found in her care in January after being stolen last October.

She faces up to seven years at hard labour as the maximum sentence if convicted.

It is alleged that the childâ€™s mother was walking with him along Rousseau Road in St Andrew when men travelling in a car abducted them both. the mother was later released. Subsequent investigations led to Ramsay being found with the child.