Back on the clock: Dr Peter Phillips resuming duties after cancer surgery

Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips is gradually resuming his regular activities after successful cancer surgery.

Phillips was recently diagnosed with stage 3 curable colon cancer. The PNP said in a release earlier this month that Phillips underwent “complete and successful surgical removal of the cancer on March 23”.

Today (Tuesday, April 14) Phillips attended his weekly meeting with PNP chairman Fitz Jackson, Horace Dalley, General Secretary Julian Robinson and PNP campaign director Phillip Paulwell.