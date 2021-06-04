PHOTO: Back to life!

Friday, June 04, 2021

This woman is obviously enjoying herself on a swing at Caymanas River in St Catherine on Thursday, the day when rivers and beaches were reopened by the Government as part of a number of measures under which COVID-19 safety proptocols were relaxed.

(Photo: Naphtali Junior)

