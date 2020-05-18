Back to work you go! Gov’t lifts work from home order

“Jamaica will have to learn to live with COVID-19” is the declaration from Prime Minister, Andrew Holness as he announced the expiration of the work from home order implemented by the government in March.

Holness, speaking at a virtual press conference this evening, said this order will come to an end on May 31.

“From a public health standpoint, in term of where we are in the progression of this pandemic, we are now at the point where we can say to our Jamaica workforce that you should return to work,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Private Sector organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) in collaboration with the government will finalize what the new workforce protocols.

“Of course all the normal prevention, infection and safety protocols would need to be in placed. the various protocols for factories, work places, banking hours etc are being developed in conjunction with the private sector organisation of Jamaica,” he said.

“This is a further signal that the government is encouraging the return to full productive capacity. This a a further signal that Jamaica will have to learn to live with COVID-19,” he said.