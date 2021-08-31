‘Back where I belong’: Cristiano Ronaldo on return to Manchester United

Football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo says he is “back where I belong” at Manchester United. In a

“Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution,” he wrote.

“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!”

Manchester United has paid an initial 15m euros for Ronaldo’s two-year contract, which he has option to extend for another year.

During his time at the club, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances.

“My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!,” he declared.

He added; “I’m right here! I’m back where I belong!” while dedicating his return to the club to former boss Sir Alex Ferguson