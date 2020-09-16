Backyard gardening is being encouraged in Grenada

Backyard gardening is being encouraged in GrenadaWednesday, September 16, 2020
Grenadians
are being encouraged to take up backyard gardening as part of the island’s coronavirus
mitigation and response plan.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on many industries, including the agricultural sector in Grenada. It is for this reason that the country has launched the Backyard Gardening Programme with the aim of increasing agricultural output.
“This programme will provide a unique opportunity for over 500 vulnerable households, along with local institutions that have limited and or irregular access to healthy and nutritious foods. Through this programme, the target beneficiaries will receive material support such as seeds and other planting material, small garden tools and labour support,” the government statement said.
Persons with limited space around their homes will be given drums and tyres to assist with their farming efforts. The Agriculture Ministry will also provide technical support for those who need it.
Social Development and Housing Minister, Delma Thomas, welcomed the initiative. She said that food security is a very essential part of national development.
“This initiative is significant now more than ever, as it would allow us to grow what we eat and eat what we grow,” she said.
