Bad cheques rattle Tax Administration of Jamaica

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has come under fire for its lack of due diligence with cheques accepted during the 2018-2019 period.

Following an audit by the Auditor General’s Department (AGD), a total of 209 cheques were found to have bounced when submitted to banks shortening the cash flow at the TAJ by some $48 million.

This is said to have happened primarily at the Cross Roads and Constant Spring collectorates in St Andrew as was revealed in the AGD’s 2018/2019 report.

It was further revealed that some of the cheques that were not honoured by the banks had no signatures.

It was also found that even after 30 days when the cheques were not settled, the matter was not reported to the Financial Secretary. However, the TAJ has indicated that new procedures will be implemented to avoid a reoccurrence.