Bad road causes stagnant water in front of Papine market, says councillor

COUNCILLOR for the Papine Division in St Andrew Eastern Venesha Phillips has blamed the poor state of the road in front of the Papine market as the reason for the stagnant run-off water from the facility, which she says should be of greater concern than garbage at the market.

“What it (the article) didn't do is say the unsightly situation is the water that settles in the road that is in a state of disrepair,” Phillips said on Tuesday, in response to the Jamaica Observer's 'Spotlight on the Markets' feature on Monday.

Phillips surmised that the gates to the garbage bay were “opened to facilitate such a photograph”, and that the real issue is the settling of water on John Golding Road, and not the garbage, which she argued, would not be seen had the gates not been opened.

The councilor said the market is washed on Sundays, under a bimonthly arrangement. “We don't have sewage running out there right now, it's the dirty water that you saw that settled, because of the washing, but we have had an issue of sewage in the past. We do not want a revisiting of that so we have asked the technical team to look at it for us. So we are on that, and on the issue of a soak away,” she explained to the Observer on Tuesday.

She noted that the road is the responsibility of the National Works Agency (NWA), but that Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has already reviewed the situation to determine if repairs would solve the issue of the water settling.

“Our technical person visited, and they made certain suggestion to myself and the mayor as to how we could create some soak away if we just created a waterway using that slippery cemented bit, it would take it down university gate on the side of Mona Commons, and should those roads fall into disrepair, the same problem averted up at the garbage bay would be further transferred down the road. We are not sitting at KSAMC and just having fun, we actually do look at these things. I could not withhold the washing of the market because the road was in disrepair, because the health of the people inside the market and those who have to come to use it is critical,” she said.

She said, too, that vendors, passers-by and commercial operators leave garbage outside the bay rather than placing the waste inside.

According to Phillips, given the challenges with garbage collection facing the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), the KSAMC has made private arrangements to have the garbage collected on Sunday nights.

“The staff has assured me that they have not missed a Sunday night clearing, so we run weekend market, and we clear and wash on a Sunday night, we wash out the garbage bay, even when we don't wash the market,” she told the Observer.

The market is intended to accommodate about 25 vendors but there was some relaxation of the rules while the roof was being renovated to organise accommodation for vendors on the outskirts. “We are to complete some markings to see whether or not we can do it in a way to accommodate others who would have joined our vending population,” the councillor said, noting that this is being managed by the commercial services committee of the KSAMC.

“The vendors are crying that we are doing enforcement when we have not completed reallocation of the space on the inside, so we are now looking into the reallocation as a priority,” she said.

— Alphea Sumner