Baha'i celebrates special 100

Representatives of the global Baha'i community of 187 countries, including Jamaica, and 2,100 tribal communities, are now assembled at the Baha'i World Centre in Haifa, Israel, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ascension of Abdu'l-Bahá.

This global commemoration will be observed by individual countries with numerous events including official presentations and messages, tributes, and artistic works.

Two Jamaicans — Stacey Mitchell and Denise Tulloch — are in Israel for the activities.

In commemoration of this signal moment, the Jamaican Baha'i community will host a number of activities throughout the island, particularly in Montego Bay, Yallahs, Kitson Town, and Kingston.

Today, the National Baha'i Centre at 208 Mountain View Avenue, and the Centre in Yallahs will be the venues for special programmes which will include the unveiling of a commemorative mural at the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'is of Jamaica on Mountain View Avenue.

Abdu'l-Bahá is one of the central figures of the faith and was designated by Baha'u'llah, founder of the Baha'i Faith, as the centre of the covenant and exemplar of the spiritual verities of the faith. Through a life of sacrifice, exile, persecution, he set the spiritual and administrative structures for an encompassing global religion.

Abdu'l-Bahá was also responsible for instituting the central governing structures of the Baha'i faith which have firmly secured its unity.

The Baha'i faith, which has now spread across the globe, is largely due to his tireless foundational work, sacrifice and suffering. It remains the only religion that has no denominations, no clergy.

Former Governor General Sir Howard Cooke had issued a proclamation declaring National Baha'i Day on July 7, 2003.