Bahamas confirms first COVID-19 death, six new cases of the virus

The Bahamas has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and six additional cases of the virus.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis made the announcement during a press conference late Wednesday, identifying the woman as 57-year-old Kim Johnson-Rolle from the island of Bimini.

Johnson-Rolle, who died on Monday, is the sister of Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson.

The Prime Minister also revealed that there are six new cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21 â€“ with three cases in Grand Bahama.

The Prime Minister also announced a new amendment, stating that all private medical and dental practices must eliminate all routine and non-emergency physical encounters with patients and shall as best as possible provide services using remote means, excluding dialysis.

He said that where necessary, distancing applies and added that Paediatricians are exempted for vaccinations and obstetricians are exempted.

The Prime Minister, who is a medical doctor said that to date, more than 50 healthcare workers have had to be taken out of the system because of their exposure to the virus.