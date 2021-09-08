Bahamas developing new system to strengthen tourism product

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is assisting The Bahamas's Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) and Ministry of Tourism and Aviation in developing certifications systems that will be used to strengthen the country's tourism product.

The TDC said that the aim of the project is to increase the resiliency and sustainability of The Bahamas as a tourism destination, enhance the state of the natural environment, improve destination competitiveness, as well as ensure that revenue from tourism reaches a greater proportion of Bahamian communities.

“This technical cooperation represents a strong commitment to achieving measurable impact in the tourism industry of The Bahamas,” said IDB's Bahamas Country Representative Daniela Carrera-Marquis.

“Tourism is the driving force of the Bahamian economy and has registered unprecedented challenges in the last several years following Hurricane Dorian and the... pandemic. The long-term consequences of these experiences are still unfolding, but through our Vision 2025 plan the IDB is committed to supporting our member countries during the recovery process.

“This project will build capacity in the country's tourism industry and foster a sustainable and inclusive recovery that maximises the efforts of the Government in The Bahamas and around the region,” said Carrera-Marquis.

Tourism experts participating in the project include Sea Going Green, a Dutch sustainable marine tourism consultancy; Green Case Consulting, a UK-based Sustainable Tourism specialist; Oceanic Global, a US-based non-profit and sustainability verification programme; and climate change experts JF Clarke Consulting from Barbados.

Bahamian sustainable tourism practitioners Rashema Ingraham, Kendria Ferguson and Dr Jennifer Edwards are also playing a vital role in the project's delivery.

“For decades, tourists have flocked to The Bahamas for the island's beautiful natural attractions and rich cultural heritage,” said project lead Rachel McCaffery, adding “this plan will aim to cultivate local expertise to preserve that beauty for generations to come.”

TDC executive director and chief executive officer, Janet Johnson, who is also serving as a focal point for the project, said certifications are essential in the tourism industry.

“Certifications indicate that the business is registered with the TDC and has met the quality assurance standards necessary for the hospitality business. Obtaining certifications for your business puts you on the cutting edge and encourages larger conglomerates to engage your services, such as cruise ships and hotels,” she said.

“It is the mandate of the TDC to raise the standards of all tourism-related businesses in the islands of The Bahamas. And so this collaboration with the IDB, and all of the other experts involved, will act as a springboard for the development of sustainable tourism businesses with implementation of global best practices.”

The project is expected to be completed in January next year.

“A recommendation of the most suitable certification schemes will be presented, and a strategic and operational implementation plan will then be developed and validated with Bahamian stakeholders,” the TDC said.