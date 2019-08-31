Bahamas expected to get big hit from Hurricane Dorian

A hurricane warning is now in effect for sections of the Bahamas as Dorian

heads in their direction.

The warning is in effect for areas like Freeport, Grand Bahama, and Nassau, New Providence Island. Andros Islands is under a hurricane watch.

The National Hurricane Center said that the northwestern part of the Bahamas, particularly Grand Bahama Island, is likely to get a direct hit from the Category 4 storm on Sunday. Heavy rains, flash floods and steady winds ranging from 130 to 156 miles per hour are expected to slam the islands.

Dorian’s centre is now about 260 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas. The hurricane has begun to slow its forward motion and is moving toward the west at 5 to 10 mph.

On Friday night, a Hurricane Hunter mission found Dorian had become a Category 4 hurricane. Dorian met the criterion for “rapid intensification”, increasing from a Category 2 to Category 4 hurricane from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

And as the Bahamas prepares for heavy wind and rain on Sunday, persons in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Dorian next week.