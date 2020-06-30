Bahamas government announces fine for not wearing masks in public

Prime Minister of Bahamas, Dr Hubert Minnis, said both tourists and residents will face heavy fines if they donâ€™t wear a face mask in public spaces.

During a national address on Sunday (June 28) Minnis said individuals who do not wear a mask will face $200 in fines, one month in prison, or both.

A new COVID-19 enforcement unit led by the Royal Bahamas Police Force has been set up to ensure compliance with the Emergency Orders, he said.

His announcement came ahead of the opening of beaches. The prime minister warned the residents to follow strict social distancing protocols and avoiding mass gatherings, or risk the immediate closure of those public spaces.