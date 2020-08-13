Bahamas Prime Minister and deputy in quarantine after virus exposure

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest and Education Minister Jeff Lloyd, have entered voluntary self-quarantine after their offices were exposed to COVID-19.

The Cabinet Office announced that the Cecil Wallace-Whitefield Centre, which houses the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance and their agencies, has been closed for cleaning and sanitisation following exposure to the virus.

“The Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees and visitors to the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre.”

However, it could not be confirmed if the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister or the Education Minister have been exposed to the virus.

The statement also said that other employees of the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre have been encouraged to self-quarantine until further instructions are issued by the Ministry of Health.

The Bahamas exceeded more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus yesterday.