Bahamas’ Prime Minister denies having COVID-19

Bahamas’ Prime Minister denies having COVID-19Friday, October 23, 2020
|
Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Dr Hubert Minnis, has denied having the coronavirus.
From self-isolation at his home, Minnis said “No, it is not true that I contracted COVID-19.”
His statement comes on the heels of a Cabinet minister testing positive for the virus.
Minister of Public Works, Desmond Bannister, tested positive for the virus which has infected more than 6,100 Bahamians, just days after he attended a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Due the possible exposure, all Cabinet Ministers, including the Prime Minister, and staff who came into direct contact with the Bannister are now in self-quarantine.
“The Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers will work from home and continue to be fully engaged in their ministries for the duration of the quarantine period. Contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit and all established health protocols are being followed,” said a government statement.
