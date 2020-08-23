Bahamas records 2 more COVID deaths; active cases surpass 1,500

The Bahamas’s

Ministry of Health on Sunday reported two more deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Additionally, the nation confirmed to 62 more cases of the virus, taking its total to 1,765 with just over 1,500 of those being active.

The deceased are 45-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman, both from the island of New Providence, who died on Friday night and Saturday morning respectively.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Renward Wells has offered condolences to the family of a registered nurse, Bernadette Rolle, Registered Nurse who was a victim of the virus.

“As we mourn the loss of a brave warrior from the frontline in our fight against the pandemic COVID-19, the nation is grateful for her service,” he said.

The death toll across the country now stands at 29.