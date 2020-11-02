Bahamas removes mandatory quarantine period

The Bahamas has removed the mandatory

14-day quarantine period that was in place for visitors.

The announcement was made by Tourism and Aviation Minister, Dionisio D’Aguilar, who said the new measures came into effect yesterday.

With the new regulations, tourists will now be allowed to stay at hotels, go to beaches, and participate in excursions and activities while following stated health and safety protocols.

Instead, visitors will now be permitted entry with their Bahamas Health Travel Visa and accompanying PCR test, conducted within five days prior to arrival. They will also be subjected to temperature checks at the airport and “any other screening deemed necessary”.

Despite the nation’s efforts to encourage the return of tourism, which accounts for 50 per cent of the nation’s GDP, D’Aguilar said the industry is down globally.

“Put another way, if we used to get 7.2 million tourists a year, as we did just last year in 2019, the best we can expect right now is 2.2 million tourists a year – a reduction of a staggering five million tourists…,” he said.