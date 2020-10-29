Bahamas relaxes some COVID-19 measures

The Bahamas will relax some of its COVID-19 rules, but citizens are being warned not to get used to it.

During a press conference last evening, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Bahamians should get used to the tightening and relaxing of coronavirus protocols as the virus will be around well into 2021.

Minnis made the announcement ahead of the nation opening up to tourists and returning residents without the 14-day quarantine period.

Additionally, he said all beaches and parks in New Providence and Abaco will reopen as of Monday,Â but did not say when nationwide state of emergency, which was extended until November 30, will end.