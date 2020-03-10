Bahamas spent US$20 million to clean up after Hurricane Dorian

Six months after Hurricane Dorian slammed into the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, the Managing Director of the Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority, Katherine Forbes-Smith, says US$20-million has been spent on debris cleanup in the affected areas.

Forbes Smith gave a detailed report at a press event held on the weekend to mark the six-month period.

“Hurricane Dorian produced an unprecedented amount of debris in Abaco and Grand Bahama. Such debris accumulation in a matter of days has never been experienced in The Bahamas,” she said.

Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco and Grand Bahama in September. With maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, it was the strongest storm to hit The Bahamas.

It is estimated that the storm caused US$3.4 billion in losses and damage.

She noted that despite the vast efforts to clear the disaster zones, much cleanup work is still required.

“Since mid-February the DRA (Disaster Reconstruction Authority) has been reviewing existing collection contracts, preparing to augment collection in areas not covered by those contracts,” Forbes-Smith explained.

“We are making steady progress on the mainland of Abaco and Grand Bahama. We will be increasing our focus on collection efforts throughout the Abaco Cays.”

“Additionally, we will be investigating and implementing solutions for the debris management sites in Spring City and Treasure Cay, as well as improving the landfill facility at Snake Cay.”