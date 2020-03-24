Bahamian gov’t sends chartered flight to Ja for 61 students

Bahamian gov’t sends chartered flight to Ja for 61 studentsTuesday, March 24, 2020
|
Sixty-one Bahamian students who were in Jamaica were flown home on Saturday via a chartered flight which their government arranged.
Education Minister Jeff Lloyd stipulated that they self-quarantine in their homes upon arrival.
The students will have to reimburse the government for the flight, which, according to the Tribune newspaper, runs into the region of $30,000 to $40,000.
Lloyd said frantic parents reached out to the ministry when Trinidad announced the closure of their airport, UWI announced the closure of their campus and Jamaica announced the closure of its borders by Saturday, March 21.
