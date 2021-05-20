Bail extended for trio in Manchester businesswoman's murder

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The three people who were charged with murder in relation to the November 26, 2020 stabbing death of 63-year-old businesswoman Marcia Chin-you had their bail further extended when they appeared in the Manchester Parish Court yesterday.

Shacquel Perkins, 24, a carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent; Dwayne Brown, 36, a security firm manager; and his 34-year-old girlfriend Zoie Forrester, businesswoman, both of Oakland Drive, are set to reappear before Acting Senior Judge John Tyme on September 8.

In court yesterday, it was disclosed that the case file was incomplete as the prosecution was awaiting a DNA result and evidence from the constabulary's Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Division .

Perkins is being represented by attorney-at-law Marcus Greenwood, while Brown and Forrester are being represented by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie.

On December 8, the two men — Perkins and Brown — were offered bail in the sum of $800,000 each, while Forrester's bond was $500,000.

Chin-you's body was found by neighbours with stab wounds on the night of November 26 in her motor car. The car was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Ingleside community in Mandeville.

— Kasey Williams