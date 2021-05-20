Bail extended for trio in Manchester businesswoman's murder

Bail extended for trio in Manchester businesswoman's murderThursday, May 20, 2021
|
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The three people who were charged with murder in relation to the November 26, 2020 stabbing death of 63-year-old businesswoman Marcia Chin-you had their bail further extended when they appeared in the Manchester Parish Court yesterday.
Shacquel Perkins, 24, a carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent; Dwayne Brown, 36, a security firm manager; and his 34-year-old girlfriend Zoie Forrester, businesswoman, both of Oakland Drive, are set to reappear before Acting Senior Judge John Tyme on September 8.
In court yesterday, it was disclosed that the case file was incomplete as the prosecution was awaiting a DNA result and evidence from the constabulary's Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Division .
Perkins is being represented by attorney-at-law Marcus Greenwood, while Brown and Forrester are being represented by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie.
On December 8, the two men — Perkins and Brown — were offered bail in the sum of $800,000 each, while Forrester's bond was $500,000.
Chin-you's body was found by neighbours with stab wounds on the night of November 26 in her motor car. The car was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Ingleside community in Mandeville.
— Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy