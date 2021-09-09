Bail for accused trio in Chin-you murder case extended

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The three people charged with murder in relation to the last November's stabbing of 63-year-old businesswoman Marcia Chin-you had their bail extended when they appeared in the Manchester Parish Court, yesterday.

Shacquel Perkins, 24, carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent; Dwayne Brown, 36, a security firm manager; and his 34-year-old girlfriend Zoie Forrest, businesswoman, both of Oakland Drive, are set to reappear in court on November 10.

Chin-you was found by neighbours with stab wounds on the night of November 26, 2020 in her motor car.The car was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Ingleside community in Mandeville.

Forrest and Brown are being represented by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie, who told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that he raised the issue that the case file for the prosecution was still not in a state of readiness for the defence to be served a copy.

The presiding judge made an order that the defence must be served with a copy of the case file on or before September 23.

On December 8, 2020, two of the men — Perkins and Brown — were offered bail in the sum of $800,000 each, while Forrester's bond was $500,000.

— Kasey Williams