Bajans doh beg: PM promises to pay CXC review fee for students in Barbados

The Barbados government has promised to pay the bill of students who will be reviewing their “erroneous” Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) grades.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley instructed Education Minister Santia Bradshaw to tell CXC of the government’s intention.

“Santia, I know that you have asked for a waiver and we have not heard back an answer, but Bajans don’t beg, and therefore tomorrow, you will tell them that the Government of Barbados will pay for the review of all the children who need a review from CXC,” Mottley declared.

Reviews requested by Bajan students will cost BDS$30 per script.

She made the promise at a political meeting on Sunday (October 18) at Market Hill, St George.

CXC says it will suspend the practice of reducing grades when they are being reviewed. It has also halved the fees charged to candidates to review results for the exams and extended the deadline for review requests from October 23 to November 5.

Related story: Guyanese students protest CXC grades