Bamboo mill project slower than expected — Ahmad

OUTGOING British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad says plans for Jamaica to operate the first and only dedicated bamboo market pulp mill in the Western Hemisphere remains on the cards despite the slower than expected pace of the development.

Ahmad, who has been an avid supporter of this venture from its earliest inception, told the Jamaica Observer that while the project has been slowed by the novel coronavirus pandemic it will be done.

According to Ahmad, the pandemic has had a real knock-on effect with many businesses being delayed.

“That is moving but it is taking a lot longer than I thought it would, but it is still on track. The land is now committed, the investment, in terms of bringing money together is there, the technology is there, the next stage is to get the environmental and feasibility studies approved so that the banks are comfortable with it,” Ahmad told the Observer as he prepares to leave his post next month.

“I know Prime Minister Andrew Holness himself is actually following it because he sees real value in it, as does Agriculture Minister [Floyd Green] and others, because it is not as volatile and fragile a product as forms of agriculture here,” said Ahmad as he pointed to the project as one of those he has been most proud to be involved in during his almost completed four-year tour of duty on the island.

It was announced in March that the locally registered entity Bamboo Bioproducts Ltd (BBP), which was created by David Stedeford, a UK-born paper-manufacturer, was advancing its investment in local bamboo, with plans to build on lands in Frome, Westmoreland, and will focus on pulp for paper production.

The company projects to spend approximately US$300 million to establish the project with an estimated return on investment of 22 per cent with conservative projections of US$1.5 billion in revenue during the first 10 years.

In addition, BBP anticipates that 500 jobs will be created directly within the facility and up to 5,000 jobs indirectly.

Currently, Asian manufacturers are the primary producers in the US$24-billion global bamboo market which fuels a variety of industries including paper manufacturing, agriculture, health and wellness, construction, textiles, and furniture, among others.

Jamaica's proximity to western markets, as well as its deep history in sugar cane production (which has strong similarities to growing bamboo) means that BBP's Frome facility offers game-changing national economic development opportunities.

At the launch of the project, Ahmad had declared that the bamboo project is a clear example of what can be achieved here when committed partners from Britain, Europe and Jamaica put in a combined effort to invest in an export-focused project.