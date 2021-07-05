Bamboo River residents beg for help after dodging Elsa

Although Tropical Storm Elsa brought no more than showers to Jamaica, the residents of Bamboo River in St Thomas are anxious and fearful of what the rest of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season holds for their flood-prone community.

Yesterday, residents of the St Thomas community told the Jamaica Observer that it was through a collective effort by members of the community, who, while it rained, cleared a blocked gully leading to the sea, which prevented them from suffering flooding.

The residents are again appealing to authorities to resume a project to erect a wall along that gully to prevent overflow into the community.

They claimed that for more than two decades Bamboo River has struggled with flooding during times of heavy rainfall.

The residents told the Observer that Government needs to quickly finish the project to build the wall, relocate them to safer lands or reconstruct a groyne by the river that was destroyed.

The dilemma they face is that they live in an area with the sea behind them, the Johnson River to one side and the gully on the other side.

Kimone Hunter, who will be 35 in August, said she has lived in the community since birth. She said work was done many years ago to erect a groyne, but it was washed away during flood rain and has not been replaced.

“When rain fall, everything incorporate itself. River pon one side, gully pon one side and sea back a we. We inna di middle of everything. We need help down here. Politicians, please don't come and make empty promises all the time. You come and promise seh you ago fix and do this and that and see it deh, nothing naa do. We are in the hurricane season and from last month we down here deh pon a high level of looking out, so that if it come more drastic, we just leave. We pack up we things dem already inuh, like important papers and few likkle clothes fi run lef di house,” said Hunter.

“Wah me a say is if you nuh plan fi fix the gully nor the river, give us somewhere to live. Di wall weh dem did a mek and stop up the top, if them continue dat wall come straight down here suh and channel it to the sea, we won't have an issue with the gully. When rain fall, di gully just come right over. Roadwork a gwaan and every drain weh dem set, set fi come dung inna da gully here fi go to the sea. We a get the impact of everything. If nobody never know, me a tell you seh a we get di whole a di dutty road water dem,” added Hunter.

Also anxious and upset was senior citizen Erma Wright who said she finds it hard to sleep in these time, having to be on constant watch for water invading her house during heavy rain.

“Mi feel bad because we are not safe. We affi a live and a watch water. We lay down seh we a go to bed, but then we still affi a watch. If water come eeen, we affi run. We tired a everything,” said Wright.

While Bamboo River residents worked to prevent flooding in their community, some Corporate Area residents were not as lucky as they experienced flooding.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie said in a radio interview yesterday that a report on the extent of damages caused by heavy showers should be ready at some point today.

According to McKenzie, he had anticipated flooding in the eastern part of the island and landslides in hilly areas. But McKenzie said up to late yesterday nothing had reached his office that was concerning and he was “keeping his fingers crossed”.

McKenzie commended teams from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management and municipal corporations for putting things in place before the storm and for responding to citizens in need of assistance as best as they could.