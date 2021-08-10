Ban on entertainment events in Jamaica reimposed as country enters third wave

Prime Minister Andrew Holness in an address to the nation on Monday (August 9) announced that no permits would be granted for entertainment events, among a host of tighter measures aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to Holness, the ban on events would be “strictly enforced” warning that all parties which are held illegally will be closed by the police.

In addition to the ban on events, Holness also announced new curfew times, as well as, new operating guidelines for beaches, rivers, gyms and bars.

The below are all the things you need to know about the new tighter measures.

Curfew Times

Come August 11, 2021 the curfew times will be rolled back by one hour on weekdays, moving from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday to Friday the curfew will run from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Saturday the curfew will start at 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Sunday the curfew will begin at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Beaches and Rivers

Beaches, which are not under management or control are to be closed.

Beaches that remain open will operate under the existing protocols and will be allowed to operate Monday to Saturday 6am to 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Rivers will be restricted to use for domestic purposes only. River rafting will be permitted in accordance with the established protocols.

Bars, Gyms, Restaurants, Parks and Zoos

Gyms, restaurants, zoos, parks and bars, are permitted to operate at a maximum of 50% of their capacity.

According to the Prime Minister, capacity is determined on the physical distance rules, one person to every 40 square feet of usable space for the area.

Weddings

Weddings will be permitted. However no more than 30 persons are permitted to be in physical attendance.

Funerals and Burials

Funerals and burials are permitted.

Burials are to be done only on Mondays to Fridays, during the hours of 9am to 5pm.

The limit of 30 persons remains in place for funeral services and burials, this includes the clergy, and any support personnel.

The time for conducting the burial continues to be limited to 30 minutes.