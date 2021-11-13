Ban on unvaccinated is working, says Creary

PORT MARIA, St Mary — The ban imposed on unvaccinated individuals wishing to attend meetings at the St Mary Municipal Corporation (SMMC) has influenced higher take-up of COVID-19 vaccines among stakeholders, according to chairman of the municipality Richard Creary.

“Since we took the decision, I know of a number of persons who have been influenced to be vaccinated,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “We are trying our best to encourage persons to be vaccinated and, with this move, I think it will further encourage other persons to consider [vaccination].”

The policy, which became effective November 1, has implications for everyone including those who attend public monthly meetings at the SMMC. This ranges from members of the media to various government employees who provide monthly updates on issues such as public health, crime and fire prevention.

While admitting that the legality of the policy was not considered before it was implemented, Creary noted that virtual access is available for people blocked from physically entering meetings.

“The policy is that anybody entering the corporation’s council chamber for meetings must be vaccinated. Persons who want to participate in the meeting without being vaccinated, there is still an avenue open that it can be done via Zoom platform,” he noted.

At the first public monthly meeting held since the implementation of the policy, a number of people opted to participate virtually. “Today (Thursday) we had a public meeting with a full complement [of stakeholders], and several persons were on the Zoom platform as opposed to being physically present in the room,” Creary said, adding that all 12 councillors have been fully vaccinated.

There are 13 seats in the municipality, but one (Retreat Division) has been vacant since Krystal Lee resigned to successfully contest the general election in the St Ann North Western constituency.

Buoyed by the success his measures have reaped, Creary said he would support a ban on all unvaccinated people — including employees — seeking to enter the municipality compound.

He, however, indicated that he does not have the authority to give that mandate.

“I could not take it upon myself to say staff members cannot come to the corporation if they are not vaccinated. That would have to be a Government policy; not a corporation policy... We await any such directive from Government as to where they go. I know there is a survey being done of the staff members of all government agencies in terms of numbers of vaccination. So I await the Government to issue any such policy,” he said.

In addition to leading the local municipality, Creary is councillor for the Richmond Division. He was elected on a Jamaica Labour Party ticket.