Bank of England takes cue from the BOJ’s reggae communications strategy

Jamaica is a country that does a lot of trendsetting but

still it may come as a surprise to many that the Bank of Jamaica’s strategy

about informing the public about inflation is being studied by the Bank of

England.

Many will recall videos of Taurus Riley singing and speaking about the negatives and positives of inflation that went viral on social media to the point they made news around the world.

So with the English Central Bank looking at ways on how to communicate more effectively with the public about its policies and programmes, the Jamaican strategy was examined to identify strategies that can be replicated.

The Jamaican strategy was deemed a success and it’s possible if they replicate it there, it could also be a success for them.

