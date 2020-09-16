Bank of Jamaica reduces services following second COVID-19 scare

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)

advised that on Wednesday (September 16) its Nethersole Place location will

significantly reduce teller services.

The BOJ closed its main building in downtown Kingston for a second time on yesterday to carry out a deep cleaning and sanitation exercise following another COVID-19 scare.

In a release the BOJ said that it would only allow customers to exchange foreign and mutilated currencies at the location between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. daily.

The bank further encouraged the public to utilise Grace Kennedy’s financial services for coin exchange.

While other banking services should be conducted at commercial banks or other deposit-taking institutions.