Banker calls for more employers to embrace work-from-home model

BUSINESS relationship and sales manager at JN Bank, Dr Ransford Davidson, says the new work-from-home model, which has been adapted by several organisations across Jamaica due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, is the future of work.

Davidson, who noted that the Jamaica National Group has instituted a permanent work-from-home arrangement for almost 70 per cent of its employees, encouraged more organisations to embrace the new mode of operation.

He was speaking recently at the finals of the all-island administrative professional and boss of the year for 2021 to 2022 competition, which was held via Zoom, under the theme: 'Navigating Beyond Barriers'. Administrative Professionals Week is being observed from April 18 to 24.

“As we can all relate, the past year has caused us to navigate in ways we never needed to before because of obstacles the coronavirus pandemic has created for us. We experienced the sudden transformation of the workplace, as we were thrust into a new mode of operation facilitated by communication technologies. This, as we sought to work in a safer environment to reduce our exposure to the virus,” he pointed out.

“Simply put, the pandemic has ushered us into the future of work. While many have embraced it, some are yet to do so. The quicker we adjust to this new arrangement is the better our chance of survival.”

The JN Bank manager said many of his colleagues have related that they are more productive working from home, and many JN Bank customers are also welcoming the opportunity to use the institution's online banking platform – JN Bank LIVE – to conduct business because it is so convenient. “For many organisations, the new way of work has been a win-win arrangement,” he said.

Davidson further advised Jamaicans to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the pandemic to achieve growth in their professional lives.

“This time of crisis requires that you navigate beyond barriers to reskill and upskill so you can be more proficient at what you do and be able to take on greater responsibilities and even opportunities,” he stated.

He also recommended that workers become more resourceful by pursuing self-development initiatives and find more innovative ways to deliver service.

Dr Derrick Deslandes of Portland was named All Island Boss of the Year 2021-2022, while Julian Watson Pink of St Ann was selected as runner-up All Island Boss of the Year.

Sejae Burey of St Ann walked away with the title of All Island Administrative Professional of the Year, and Dian Nelson of the Kingston chapter was named runner-up All Island Administrative Professional of the Year.