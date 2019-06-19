Bankers to discuss e-fraud at seminar today

THE Jamaica Bankers' Association (JBA), in partnership with the Jamaica Institute of Financial Services (JIFS), will today host an anti-fraud seminar, under the theme 'Managing Fraud in a Digitized World'.

Organisers said the seminar, to be held at the Terra Nova Hotel and Suites hotel, will look at the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics to mitigate against e-fraud

It is targeted at risk and compliance officers, IT professionals, security personnel, fraud examiners and auditors.

Dirk Harrison, former contractor general and current director of prosecution at the National Integrity Commission, will deliver the keynote address. Participants, including those online, will benefit from presentations by local and international experts on issues such as 'fraud trends & mitigating strategies, data protection and fraud prevention; and CCTV imaging & analytics in fraud detection'.

“Banking is changing rapidly. We are increasingly living in a digital world and it is important that financial institutions not only keep updated on how technology can help improve the services we offer to our customers but that we can also effectively manage the new security challenges related to technology,” said David Noel, president of the JBA. “This seminar will facilitate discussion on the digital evolution, how cyber security threats are being managed and controlled, and how we can ensure that both customers and financial institutions are adequately protected and prepared,” he added.

“Digitalisation is rapidly disrupting and redirecting the delivery of services. As a result, one of the risks we face is e-fraud. The anti-fraud seminar and other activities undertaken by JIFS are so designed to ensure our financial services industry is prepared and capable of responding to the various changes that impact our services and operational environment.” said chair of the Jamaica Institute of Financial Services, Dr Rickert Allen.

The Jamaica Institute of Financial Services is the educational arm of the JBA.