BANKING INFO

Sunday, June 06, 2021

Jennifer Clarke-Twiddle (right), business relationship and sales advisor at JN Bank, listens attentively to sisters Priscilla (left) and Esther Bernard, who were in attendance at the National Children's Day service, at the Church of The United Brethren-Faith, on May 30. The service observed the national theme for Child Month, 'I Strive to Overcome Adversities with Resilience (I Soar)'.

