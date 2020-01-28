BANNED: Jamaica suspends travel between China due to coronavirus outbreak

BANNED: Jamaica suspends travel between China due to coronavirus outbreakTuesday, January 28, 2020
Jamaica has restricted travel between the island and China due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Asian country.
Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure during a press confrerence on Tuesday (Jan 28).
He said that persons in China who wish to travel to Jamaica will be asked not to come to the island. He said that Jamaicans with plans on travelling to China will be asked to postpone those plans.
The minister said that the issue has already been discussed with the Chinese ambassador to Jamaica.
Meanwhile, the minister said that person who returned from China in the last month are being asked to present themselves to their doctor for assment.
