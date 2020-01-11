Banned: Man City fan sanctioned over racial slur following Raheem Sterling goal

A Manchester City fan has received a lifetime ban from the club’s games as well as other sanctions by a court for using racial slurs in relation to Raheem Sterling.

Ian Baldry was sentenced by the Manchester Magistrate’s Court to 200 hours of community service, in addition to a 5-year ban from football matches. He also received a lifetime ban from games issued by Man City.

The sentences were issued after Baldry was sentenced after he admitted to using racist language while celebrating a goal Sterling scored against Bournemouth back in December 2019. The 58-year-old Baldry told the court that he regrets using the language and that he used the derogatory comment out of excitement. It is, however, said that Sterling did not actually hear the comments at the time, but it was heard by many other supporters during the match.

In a separate incident, James Ross McConnell also pleaded guilty after using racial slurs in relation to Tyrone Mings from Aston Villas. McConnell was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, which was suspended for two years. He was given a five-year football ban and will be required to complete 250 hours of community service.

A statement released by Manchester City read: “Following the sentencing of Ian Baldry and James McConnell at Manchester Magistrate’s Court and in line with Manchester City’s zero-tolerance approach to discrimination, lifetime bans have been issued by the club.”

“The club would like to thank Manchester City supporters for reporting both incidents and their co-operation throughout the investigations,” said the club.