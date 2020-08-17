Barbados activates flash flood warning as tropical wave churns in the Atlantic

The Barbados Meteorological Service has activated

a flash flood warning as heavy rains from a tropical wave continue to drench sections

of the island on Monday (August 17).

The advisory, updated at 11:43 am local time, further noted that some part of Barbados recorded around an inch (25 mm) of rainfall overnight as a tropical wave affected the island.

“Unsettled conditions are expected to continue throughout today and into tonight. As a result, we can expect to see frequent burst of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms across Barbados,” the met service explained.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Barbados. Residents and visitors should be prepared for the possibilities of: Large water settlements on roads with significant delays on traffic routes. Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

In the meantime, the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor the tropical wave as well as another system churning in the Atlantic for further development.

The NHC indicated that the tropical wave approaching the Windward Islands and producing a large area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

“This disturbance is moving westward at about 20 mph (32 kilometres/hour), and is expected to continue to move quickly westward over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, which is likely to limit significant development,” hurricane watchdog reported.

“After that time, however, the system is expected to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this week,” the NHC added.

NHC is monitoring two disturbances for possible development within the next several days. A system in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development and a system near the Windward Islands has a medium chance of formation.

Regardless of development, NHC forecasters posited, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands through Tuesday morning. The tropical wave has a 50 per cent chance of further development in the next five days.

The second disturbance, a tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic is forecast to have a 70 per cent chance to form into an organised system in the next five days, the NHC said.

“A tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic is forecast to interact with another disturbance located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands within the next day or two. This interaction is expected to lead to the formation of a broad area of low pressure, and conditions are forecast to be conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestwardly at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic,” the latest bulletin indicated.