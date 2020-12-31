Barbados announces two-week curfew

Barbados announces two-week curfewThursday, December 31, 2020
|
Barbados
has been placed under a two-week curfew following new COVID-19 cases that
suggest local transmission of the virus.
The nightly curfew takes effect tonight and will last from 12:00 am to 5:00 am until January 14, announced Prime Minister Mia Mottley today.
During that period, all commercial fetes are been prohibited with the Government committing to reimbursing organisers for perishable foods and set-up during the period.
The nation reported 10 new cases, taking its total to 382, with 63 active cases. Five of the cases suggest local transmission of the virus but not community spread.
Additionally, the reopening of schools, scheduled for January 5, has been delayed two weeks. Further, January 4 and 5 have been declared bank holidays .
Mottley encouraged citizens to not be panicked by the announced measures and to continue practising the recommended preventative measures including mask wearing and sanitising.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy