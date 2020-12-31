Barbados announces two-week curfew

Barbados

has been placed under a two-week curfew following new COVID-19 cases that

suggest local transmission of the virus.

The nightly curfew takes effect tonight and will last from 12:00 am to 5:00 am until January 14, announced Prime Minister Mia Mottley today.

During that period, all commercial fetes are been prohibited with the Government committing to reimbursing organisers for perishable foods and set-up during the period.

The nation reported 10 new cases, taking its total to 382, with 63 active cases. Five of the cases suggest local transmission of the virus but not community spread.

Additionally, the reopening of schools, scheduled for January 5, has been delayed two weeks. Further, January 4 and 5 have been declared bank holidays .

Mottley encouraged citizens to not be panicked by the announced measures and to continue practising the recommended preventative measures including mask wearing and sanitising.