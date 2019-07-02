Barbados calls off search for missing Americans
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The authorities have called off the search at sea for two missing American nationals who were last seen on a jet ski more than four days ago.
Tourism and International Transport Minister Kerrie D Symmonds confirmed that the search had ended on Sunday night with no success in locating 25-year-old Magdalena Deville and 32 year-old Oscar Suarez.
The authorities said that the couple had rented the jet ski from an establishment in St James, north of here, last Monday, and the search utilised personnel and equipment from the United States.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley had last Thursday ordered that the search continue for another 72 hours.
“I can't imagine what you are going through now, but please know that the prayers as well as the diligent efforts of the Government of Barbados and all of our law enforcement arms — as well as the regional ones with whom we are affiliated — will be continuing to work in earnest to find them,” Mottley said in a message to the relatives.
Police say both were wearing life jackets.
Suarez and Devil arrived in Barbados June 22 and were scheduled to stay for a week.
